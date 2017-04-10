Similar street names snag firefighter response
Dispatcher: "Albuquerque Fire Department, what is the address to your emergency?" Caller: "My address is 6108 Costa Blanca... [inaudible]" Dispatcher: "Ok, is that northwest?" Caller: "Please hurry!" "It seemed like she was calling from a cell phone and usually when they use the NELE to ping the phone number on the cell phone, it usually gives you an area," Green said. Even then the address number the neighbor reported was wrong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Build Wall - Pay for Wall
|2 hr
|CONCHA PENA
|11
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,712
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|17 hr
|Drain
|78
|Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant
|19 hr
|Yawn
|5
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Mister Chix
|114,662
|Sunstar G*U*M Commercials in Albuquerque-Health...
|Wed
|viewer
|1
|NM no longer teaches responsibility @ school - ...
|Wed
|That
|9
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC