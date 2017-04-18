Saddle Lake dancer lands prestigious ...

Saddle Lake dancer lands prestigious role in one of world's largest powwows

A teenager from Saddle Lake First Nation has been chosen as one of the lead dancers for an event considered to be one of the world's biggest powwows. When she takes the spotlight, 17-year-old Tia Wood will be dancing in front of thousands of people at the annual Gathering of Nations Powwow in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

