Saddle Lake dancer lands prestigious role in one of world's largest powwows
A teenager from Saddle Lake First Nation has been chosen as one of the lead dancers for an event considered to be one of the world's biggest powwows. When she takes the spotlight, 17-year-old Tia Wood will be dancing in front of thousands of people at the annual Gathering of Nations Powwow in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|7 min
|Mister Chix
|63,740
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,687
|Question for Historians: Does Trump Resemble Ja...
|2 hr
|Far Seeing Man
|5
|Tabernacle stolen from Old Town church
|2 hr
|Far Seeing Man
|14
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Red
|819
|Aw, the bitchy, 50 year old moderator wiped a post
|13 hr
|Bobbapaloobop
|6
|Safety Dance
|16 hr
|Men Without Hats
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC