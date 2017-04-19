Run for the Zoo 2017

Run for the Zoo 2017

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The 32nd annual Run for the Zoo and Walk with us Too is May 7, 2017. The first Run for the Zoo in 1985 attracted just 800 participants; since then, it has grown to such popularity that it is now capped at 12,000 participants.

Albuquerque, NM

