Roadway Analysis Finds 5 River Crossing as Most Packed Roads

The Albuquerque Journal reports the latest Corridor Rankings from the Mid-Region Metropolitan Planning Organization put five crossing from U.S. 550 in Sandoval County to Bridge Boulevard in Albuquerque on top. The rankings are based on data from 2014.

