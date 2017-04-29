Roadway Analysis Finds 5 River Crossing as Most Packed Roads
The Albuquerque Journal reports the latest Corridor Rankings from the Mid-Region Metropolitan Planning Organization put five crossing from U.S. 550 in Sandoval County to Bridge Boulevard in Albuquerque on top. The rankings are based on data from 2014.
