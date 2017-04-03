Ride in a piece of history, ride in a Ford Tri-Motor

Back in the 20's and 30's Ford Motor Company was in the business of building both cars and planes. Perhaps their most popular were the Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT, which boasted cutting edge technology with a total of 27 cylinders, creating 350 horsepower, it was also the first U.S. airliner to sport an all-metal fuselage.

