Refugees find both hope and hate in A...

Refugees find both hope and hate in Albuquerque

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Lobo

The Immigrant and Refugee Resource Village of Albuquerque and New Mexico is part of a larger operation called Women's Global Pathways run by Nkazi Sinandile. The organization specializes in helping women and children, but accepts any immigrant or refugee in need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Idiosyncracies about syndicated TV shows 11 min Tad Askew 3
NM no longer teaches responsibility @ school - ... 4 hr Jausus 5
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 4 hr Mister Chix 63,701
Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant 4 hr customer 3
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 4 hr Mister Chix 114,656
Effingbar, Albuquerque 23 hr viewer 1
Concha Pena has been registered Mon Bullies 6
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,261 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC