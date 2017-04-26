Prominent powwow set to begin in wake...

Prominent powwow set to begin in wake of pipeline protests

One of North America's most prominent powwows is set to begin in New Mexico in the wake of pipeline protests in North Dakota that became a historic display of Native American solidarity. The Gathering of Nations is one of the world's largest gatherings of indigenous people.

