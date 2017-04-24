Prominent powwow set to begin in wake...

Prominent powwow set to begin in wake of pipeline protests

The Gathering of Nations in Albuquerque comes in the wake of pipeline protests in North Dakota that became a historic display of Native American solidarity. Last year's powwow attracted about 3,000 dancers from hundreds of tribes in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

