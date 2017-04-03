Potentially hazardous asteroid approaching Earth
A big asteroid is heading toward Earth and should be here April 19, but as New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science Space Director Jim Greenhouse explains there's no reason for panic.' "It's only potentially hazardous because it's coming relatively close to the Earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant
|8 min
|Steve
|1
|the Donald Likes Knuckle Head Violence
|51 min
|wormwood
|12
|vote trump
|1 hr
|wormwood
|11
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|1 hr
|pvtryan
|16
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|15 hr
|new parrot
|63,672
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|15 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,629
|Roger Van Grisham (May '16)
|17 hr
|Mikdomin29
|11
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC