Pot in Albuquerque
New Mexico officials want to expand the state's list of qualifying conditions for medical marijuana, to include attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism and anxiety, among other ailments. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Advisory Board also voted Friday to increase the amount and potency allowed for an approved user.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|22 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,698
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|27 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,653
|Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant
|3 hr
|viewer
|2
|NM no longer teaches responsibility @ school - ...
|3 hr
|coyote505
|3
|Effingbar, Albuquerque
|3 hr
|viewer
|1
|Concha Pena has been registered
|5 hr
|Bullies
|6
|Build Wall - Pay for Wall
|19 hr
|Anonymous
|9
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC