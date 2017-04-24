Popular activity a slacklininga not a...

Popular activity a slacklininga not allowed on Albuquerque park trees

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

It's an incredibly popular activity in Albuquerque, but the city says using its park trees to slackline is actually illegal. Especially on sunny, warm weekends, it's not unusual to find people stringing slacklines from tree to tree in City of Albuquerque parks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Los Lunas homes showing foundation problems (Jan '08) 6 min HOHI 195
News This Teacher Prints An Infuriating Thing On Her... 2 hr barnyard 5
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... 3 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 16
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 4 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,747
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 4 hr new parrot 114,696
vote trump 5 hr you fit 27
College President Considers Punishing Conservat... 6 hr Knightkore 1
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,673 • Total comments across all topics: 280,555,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC