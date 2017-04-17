Police unit, vehicle collide in NE Al...

Police unit, vehicle collide in NE Albuquerque

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

The crash has forced the northbound lanes at the intersection of Eubank and Indian School to close as APD officers respond. The civilian vehicle -- a dark gray or black hatchback -- had its airbags deployed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
4/20 smoke out at roosevelt park (Apr '10) 43 min mryoungbull9000 148
News Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac... 1 hr Spoken 6
Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10) 10 hr NMMale 817
News Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06) Sun CONCHA PENA 9
Concha Pena has been registered Sun CONCHA PENA 7
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) Sun Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,673
Today I Saw (Nov '09) Sun Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,722
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,985 • Total comments across all topics: 280,368,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC