Police: Man gives brothera s name to keep from being arrested
An Albuquerque man thought he was going to get out of trouble when he gave police his brother's name, but what he didn't know was that his brother had a warrant out for his arrest. Police identified that man as 30-year-old Charles Gardner, but when the officer asked his name he gave his brother's instead.
