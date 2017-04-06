Police ID woman found dead on I-40
Albuquerque police say they have now identified a woman found dead on I-40 but they're still looking for the person who killed her. A passerby found the woman on I-40 near Juan Tabo on March 29. Fingerprints and dental records failed to reveal her identity so the Albuquerque Police Department made the rare move of releasing her autopsy photo.
