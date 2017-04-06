Police ID woman found dead on I-40

Albuquerque police say they have now identified a woman found dead on I-40 but they're still looking for the person who killed her. A passerby found the woman on I-40 near Juan Tabo on March 29. Fingerprints and dental records failed to reveal her identity so the Albuquerque Police Department made the rare move of releasing her autopsy photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.