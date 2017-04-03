Police find beer cans at deadly rollo...

Police find beer cans at deadly rollover accident

Albuquerque police say two adults were killed and two children injured when their SUV rolled several times after changing lanes and colliding with a tractor-trailer rig on Interstate 40. Police identified the two adults ejected and killed in the Sunday wreck as Stacey Leon and Henry Lukee and said they weren't wearing seat belts.

