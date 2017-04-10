Police concerned over Grand Theft Aut...

Police concerned over Grand Theft Auto video game modification

20 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - A teenage gamer created a modified version of the Grand Theft Auto video game that allows players to use real police cars. He said he did it because he wants to be an officer some day, but the police department isn't happy about it.

