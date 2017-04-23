Police arrest teen responsible for threatening Albertson's employees with machete
Albuquerque Police have arrested the teen they say is responsible for pulling a machete on employees at an Albertson's. Police arrested 16 year old, Keisean Anderson, Saturday night for the incident that happened on April 17th, 2017 at the Albertson's on Juan Tabo .
