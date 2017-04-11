Police arrest man connected to street...

Police arrest man connected to street gang, accused of burglary

A 21-year-old was supposed to appear in court to be arraigned on a grand jury indictment, but instead he bolted and ended up getting into more trouble with Albuquerque police. The Albuquerque Police Department said officers caught up with Kevin Golladay after neighbors caught him and two others breaking into a 80-year-old man's home.

