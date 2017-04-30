Pair arrested after allegedly threatening Albuquerque family at gunpoint
According to a criminal complaint, a dad reported a soda bottle hitting his vehicle Saturday afternoon while on Bridge at Old Coors drive. Police say the dad followed the car the bottle flew out of into a dead end to get the license plate number then followed the car out of the dead end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|10 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,766
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|new parrot
|114,721
|Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st
|15 hr
|CallousOneToo
|5
|Safety Dance
|Sun
|Women with hats
|6
|Chelsea Clinton Says Female Genital Mutilation ...
|Sat
|Yeah
|3
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|Fri
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|20
|Hundreds of home break-ins reported in Albuquer...
|Fri
|coo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC