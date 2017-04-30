Pair arrested after allegedly threate...

Pair arrested after allegedly threatening Albuquerque family at gunpoint

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

According to a criminal complaint, a dad reported a soda bottle hitting his vehicle Saturday afternoon while on Bridge at Old Coors drive. Police say the dad followed the car the bottle flew out of into a dead end to get the license plate number then followed the car out of the dead end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 10 hr Mister Chix 63,766
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 10 hr new parrot 114,721
Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st 15 hr CallousOneToo 5
Safety Dance Sun Women with hats 6
Chelsea Clinton Says Female Genital Mutilation ... Sat Yeah 3
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... Fri uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 20
News Hundreds of home break-ins reported in Albuquer... Fri coo 5
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,616 • Total comments across all topics: 280,690,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC