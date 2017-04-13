Officials roll out good news on New M...

Officials roll out good news on New Mexico water front

Officials roll out good news on New Mexico water front ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2os73DF ALBUQUERQUE - Cities and farmers along New Mexico's stretch of the Rio Grande can expect a full allotment of water this year since snowpack in the mountains that feed the critical artery were above average this winter, federal officials said Thursday. During a packed briefing in Albuquerque, the Bureau of Reclamation outlined its expectations for water supplies and management along the river system that flows through some of the state's most populated areas.

