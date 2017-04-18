Official: VA sees curbing veteran suicides as top priority
U.S. Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Scott Blackburn answers questions during a news conference at the VA medical center in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, April 21, 2017. An Army veteran, Blackburn said one of the top priorities for the agency is to curb suicides among military veterans in the U.S. and boost access to mental health care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Tabernacle stolen from Old Town church
|6 hr
|CONCHA PENA
|8
|Run for the Zoo 2017
|6 hr
|The truth
|1
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|7 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,735
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|new parrot
|114,682
|Why You're Better Off NOT Joining CreditKarma o...
|8 hr
|Just sayin
|1
|"Sarah Big Butt' Impersonator
|8 hr
|JCh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC