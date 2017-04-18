Official: VA sees curbing veteran sui...

Official: VA sees curbing veteran suicides as top priority

Read more: Connecticut Post

U.S. Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Scott Blackburn answers questions during a news conference at the VA medical center in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, April 21, 2017. An Army veteran, Blackburn said one of the top priorities for the agency is to curb suicides among military veterans in the U.S. and boost access to mental health care.

