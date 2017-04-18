Officer was headed to violent felony call prior to crash, APD says
Albuquerque police officer Johnathan McDonnell was headed to what APD believed to be a violent felony in progress when he crashed into a family's vehicle . APD has now released the 911 call that led to police categorizing it that way, along with the surveillance and cell phone video of what was happening at the northeast Albuquerque Albertsons as the officer crashed in route.
