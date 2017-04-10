New Mexico Women's Recovery Academy g...

New Mexico Women's Recovery Academy gives offenders a new chance

The New Mexico Women's Recovery Academy is one of the places judges across the state can choose to send female felony offenders. When the facility moved from Los Lunas to Albuquerque in 2009, it went from being able to house 60 women, to 51. The academy focuses on treating addiction to keep women out of jail, reducing recidivism rates.

