New Mexico on track to meet federal education mandates
New Mexico State Public Education Secretary Hanna Skandera poses for a photograph during a visit to Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The Public Education Department on Tuesday made public its plan for meeting the requirements of the Every Student Succeeds Act, a law signed by former President Barack Obama that addresses school ratings, student report cards and other ways to spot and help troubled schools.
