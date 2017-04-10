New Mexico on track to meet federal education mandates

New Mexico State Public Education Secretary Hanna Skandera poses for a photograph during a visit to Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The Public Education Department on Tuesday made public its plan for meeting the requirements of the Every Student Succeeds Act, a law signed by former President Barack Obama that addresses school ratings, student report cards and other ways to spot and help troubled schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.