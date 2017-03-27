New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalating conflict
There are 4 comments on the New Canaan News-Review story from 14 hrs ago, titled New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalating conflict. In it, New Canaan News-Review reports that:
In this March 27, 2017 photo, Gov. Susana Martinez speaks about the recent legislative session to a group of business leaders and real estate developers during a luncheon in Albuquerque, N.M. The New Mexico Legislature sued Martinez, April 21 on Friday over her budget vetoes that would effectively eliminate the legislative branch pf government by cutting off its funding, escalating the clash over how to resolve the state's financial crisis.
#1 5 hrs ago
The Governor was given line item veto power for exactly this occurrence of the Legislature refusing to pass an acceptable budget. The constant increases of taxes and the increase of bureaucracy and failures to rein in pensions and other strangling economic realities proven elsewhere to throw cities and communities into bankruptcy is what these Democrat legislators have insisted on doing. The Governor was elected to oppose such destructive Democrat economic policies.
#3 1 hr ago
Or it could be that someone is working outside the law and working their fantasy that mother knows best. Fight away, folks!
#4 11 min ago
hillbilly - butt out. She does not want to take responsibilty for governing. She vetoed measures that had support of over 90% of the legislators and then did not do it using the right process. She has been a disaster for the state. A puppet for special interests and Karl Rove. She is grandstanding for a new job.
United States
#5 2 min ago
All about politics
