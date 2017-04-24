New Mexico Democrat attacked for stalling Latino appointment
A New Mexico Democratic senator, who decried the lack of diversity on state college boards, is facing scrutiny for stalling a popular Hispanic business leader's nomination. The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is seeking answers from Sen. Linda Lopez on why she failed to hold a confirmation hearing for its outgoing president and CEO, Alex Romero.
