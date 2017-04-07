New Mexico delegation members want plan, debate on Syria
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the USS Ross fires a tomahawk land attack missile Friday, April 7, 2017, from the Mediterranean Sea. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
#1 2 hrs ago
I think if congress did THEIR job, for example pass tax cuts, pass a budget (has not been a budget for 8 years) pass repeal of obummer care and NOT WORRY about doing the president's job, then we would all be better off
Congress acts like a 9 year old kid.... Grow up
#2 1 hr ago
trump acts like an 8-year old, so I don't mind. It is their job to answer to work together come up with intellegent solutions and not rubber stamp the idiocy that trump proposes or endorse dumb bumper sticker policies.
