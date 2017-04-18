New Mexico assets capture attention o...

New Mexico assets capture attention of oil and gas giants

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this April 24, 2015 file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. As New Mexico's elected leaders wrangle over raising taxes to plug a budget shortfall, major energy companies have quietly spent more than $13 billion in recent months to buy up assets in the state's oil and gas hot spots. Analysts say the new wave of investment bodes well for the industry being able to generate much-needed revenues for the struggling state over the long haul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP just POed Many More People 3 hr Geee Oh Pee 82
Pocahontas will not run for president 3 hr Geee Oh Pee 3
News Tabernacle stolen from Old Town church 3 hr The truth 2
How About Those Big shots at APS! 3 hr The truth 4
Is there anything more boring than NBA Basketball? 4 hr darla 1
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 5 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,725
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,675
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Bernalillo County was issued at April 18 at 5:42AM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,259 • Total comments across all topics: 280,396,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC