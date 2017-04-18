New Mexico assets capture attention of oil and gas giants
In this April 24, 2015 file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. As New Mexico's elected leaders wrangle over raising taxes to plug a budget shortfall, major energy companies have quietly spent more than $13 billion in recent months to buy up assets in the state's oil and gas hot spots. Analysts say the new wave of investment bodes well for the industry being able to generate much-needed revenues for the struggling state over the long haul.
