New Mexico AG launches probe into dri...

New Mexico AG launches probe into drive-by ADA lawsuits

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

After watching 4 Investigates reports, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced he is investigating the group Advocates for Individuals with Disabilities Rights -- AID for short --and how they are doing business in this state. "It was like, 'OK, make a change for ADA," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pocahontas will not run for president 1 hr barnyard 5
News Tabernacle stolen from Old Town church 2 hr CONCHA PENA 3
TRUMP just POed Many More People 3 hr Bull Durham 84
How About Those Big shots at APS! 12 hr The truth 4
Is there anything more boring than NBA Basketball? 13 hr darla 1
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 15 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,725
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 15 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,675
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at April 19 at 2:44AM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,099 • Total comments across all topics: 280,406,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC