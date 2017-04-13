Neighborhood wants say in plans for Albuquerquea s new tallest building

The mayor of Albuquerque wants a developer to construct what would be the tallest building in Albuquerque, but the people who would be living in its shadow are making their case against it. The city is offering up two pieces of property: one at Third Street and Marquette, the other at an empty lot at Second Street and Silver, directly across from the Amtrak station.

