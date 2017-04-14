NATO is no longer 'obsolete'
"We may be at an all-time low in terms of a relationship with Russian Federation", said Trump , who ordered the firing of USA cruise missiles at a Syrian airfield last week to punish Assad for suspected use of poison gas in Syria's civil war. On Tuesday, the Secretary General met President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss the importance of NATO for the security of both North America and Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4/20 smoke out at roosevelt park (Apr '10)
|31 min
|CallousOneToo
|147
|Effingbar, Albuquerque
|4 hr
|are you
|5
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|5 hr
|Drain
|79
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,666
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|7 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,716
|Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant
|8 hr
|Lol
|7
|Build Wall - Pay for Wall
|Thu
|what
|12
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC