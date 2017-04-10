Mondaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Police lapel camera deal faces financial evaluation
According to a December 2016 memo from the mayor's office to the city council, the five-year proposed contract between the city and Taser would cost nearly $4.5 million. It would allow the Albuquerque Police Department to purchase 2,000 new lapel cameras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|22 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,698
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|27 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,653
|Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant
|3 hr
|viewer
|2
|NM no longer teaches responsibility @ school - ...
|3 hr
|coyote505
|3
|Effingbar, Albuquerque
|3 hr
|viewer
|1
|Concha Pena has been registered
|5 hr
|Bullies
|6
|Build Wall - Pay for Wall
|19 hr
|Anonymous
|9
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC