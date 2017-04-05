Mom: Son cut with a razor blade by cl...

Mom: Son cut with a razor blade by classmate at Albuquerque elementary school

16 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A mother said her child was attacked with a razor blade at an Albuquerque elementary school. She also claims the school knew students were bringing them to class, but did not do enough to keep the children safe.

