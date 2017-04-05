Mom: Son cut with a razor blade by classmate at Albuquerque elementary school
A mother said her child was attacked with a razor blade at an Albuquerque elementary school. She also claims the school knew students were bringing them to class, but did not do enough to keep the children safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|new parrot
|63,673
|Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant
|5 hr
|Steve
|1
|the Donald Likes Knuckle Head Violence
|6 hr
|wormwood
|12
|vote trump
|6 hr
|wormwood
|11
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|6 hr
|pvtryan
|16
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,629
|Roger Van Grisham (May '16)
|22 hr
|Mikdomin29
|11
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC