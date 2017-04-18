MDC looking for permanent jail administrator in Albuquerque
The man hired for the job last summer backed out at the last minute and the Metropolitan Detention Center has been under the temporary leadership of Tom Ruiz. Bernalillo County says it has successfully reduced inmate population and is improving medical care, overhauling mental health services and increasing staff and inmate safety.
