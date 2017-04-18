MDC looking for permanent jail admini...

MDC looking for permanent jail administrator in Albuquerque

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

The man hired for the job last summer backed out at the last minute and the Metropolitan Detention Center has been under the temporary leadership of Tom Ruiz. Bernalillo County says it has successfully reduced inmate population and is improving medical care, overhauling mental health services and increasing staff and inmate safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Question for Historians: Does Trump Resemble Ja... 3 hr CONCHA PENA 4
Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10) 7 hr Red 819
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 7 hr new parrot 114,686
Aw, the bitchy, 50 year old moderator wiped a post 8 hr Bobbapaloobop 6
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 9 hr Mister Chix 63,738
Safety Dance 11 hr Men Without Hats 3
Effingbar, Albuquerque 17 hr tell the truth 7
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at April 23 at 2:49AM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,354 • Total comments across all topics: 280,497,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC