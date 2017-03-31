Mayor plans for new Albuquerque zoo j...

Mayor plans for new Albuquerque zoo jobs after staffing concerns

It includes a plan in response to critical concerns over staffing at the Rio Grande Zoo that a KRQE News 13 Special Assignment revealed in December. After concerns that the city was skimping on the zoo, the proposal would move money around to fund new positions there.

