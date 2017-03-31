Mayor plans for new Albuquerque zoo jobs after staffing concerns
It includes a plan in response to critical concerns over staffing at the Rio Grande Zoo that a KRQE News 13 Special Assignment revealed in December. After concerns that the city was skimping on the zoo, the proposal would move money around to fund new positions there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|43 min
|They
|9
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|46 min
|drain the trump s...
|60
|The Women that Ralph Armstrong was convicted of...
|5 hr
|RDA A Rapist
|2
|Mesa victim's mother searches for answers (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|Interesting
|47
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|new parrot
|63,645
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,603
|krqe news trying to distance itself from CBS News
|7 hr
|CallousOneToo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC