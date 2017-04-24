Marka s Monday Evening Forecast
Two storm systems will roll through New Mexico this week spreading a good chance for high mountain snow and valley rain showers. The first one comes in Tuesday and will spread showers from west to east across the northern portion of the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|32 min
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|17
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|33 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,749
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|42 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,697
|College President Considers Punishing Conservat...
|1 hr
|Amicus Populi
|2
|Pastor Confronted by Cowbell Wielding Satanist ...
|1 hr
|Knightkore
|9
|Is there anything more boring than NBA Basketball?
|1 hr
|Amicus Populi
|2
|"The Monster From Piedras Blancas" now "The Bea...
|1 hr
|Weiss Nicht
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC