Marka s Monday Evening Forecast

19 hrs ago

Two storm systems will roll through New Mexico this week spreading a good chance for high mountain snow and valley rain showers. The first one comes in Tuesday and will spread showers from west to east across the northern portion of the state.

Albuquerque, NM

