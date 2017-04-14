Marka s Friday Evening Forecast
Temperatures will remain well above average with sunny skies throughout the Easter weekend. Highs in Albuquerque will top out right around 78A both Saturday and Sunday.
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safety Dance
|1 hr
|Men Without Hats
|2
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|3 hr
|Drain
|80
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,721
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,672
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|7 hr
|Gee
|4
|Albuquerque Public Schools dropping middle scho...
|10 hr
|and the
|2
|Effingbar, Albuquerque
|20 hr
|Keep
|6
