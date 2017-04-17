Marc Qui ones has been appointed Exec...

Marc Qui ones has been appointed Executive Chef at Hotel Andaluz in ALBUQUERQUE - NM, USA

Hotel Andaluz, a leading lifestyle boutique hotel in Albuquerque, has hired Chef Marc Quinones as its new executive chef. Quinones joins the Hotel Andaluz with more than a decade of culinary experience.

