Manhunt for Taos County suspects ends...

Manhunt for Taos County suspects ends with arrests

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

A manhunt for the two suspected sought by the Taos County Sheriff's Office came to an end Wednesday night. Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said 21-year-old Martin Rivera and 16-year-old Joanne Montoya were found in Albuquerque and apprehended without incident by Bernalillo County deputies around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr Mister Chix 63,710
TRUMP just POed Many More People 5 hr Drain 78
Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant 7 hr Yawn 5
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 15 hr Mister Chix 114,662
Sunstar G*U*M Commercials in Albuquerque-Health... 18 hr viewer 1
NM no longer teaches responsibility @ school - ... 18 hr That 9
Idiosyncracies about syndicated TV shows Tue Tad Askew 3
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,908 • Total comments across all topics: 280,253,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC