Manhunt for Taos County suspects ends with arrests
A manhunt for the two suspected sought by the Taos County Sheriff's Office came to an end Wednesday night. Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said 21-year-old Martin Rivera and 16-year-old Joanne Montoya were found in Albuquerque and apprehended without incident by Bernalillo County deputies around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,710
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|5 hr
|Drain
|78
|Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant
|7 hr
|Yawn
|5
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|15 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,662
|Sunstar G*U*M Commercials in Albuquerque-Health...
|18 hr
|viewer
|1
|NM no longer teaches responsibility @ school - ...
|18 hr
|That
|9
|Idiosyncracies about syndicated TV shows
|Tue
|Tad Askew
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC