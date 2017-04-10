Manhunt for Taos County suspects ends with arrests

A manhunt for the two suspected sought by the Taos County Sheriff's Office came to an end Wednesday night. Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said 21-year-old Martin Rivera and 16-year-old Joanne Montoya were found in Albuquerque and apprehended without incident by Bernalillo County deputies around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.

