Man pleads not guilty in shooting death of Navajo officer
The man accused of gunning down a tribal police officer in a remote corner of the nation's largest American Indian reservation has pleaded not guilty to several charges including murder. Kirby Cleveland entered the pleas during his arraignment Thursday in federal court in Albuquerque.
