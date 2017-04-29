Man facing slew of charges after carj...

Man facing slew of charges after carjacking in northeast Albuquerque

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A woman told police a man, later identified as Adonus Encinias, pointed a gun at her, pushed her down and took her keys and took off in her car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 14 min Mister Chix 63,762
How About Those Big shots at APS! 1 hr Santa Fe 12
Safety Dance 4 hr Women with hats 6
Chelsea Clinton Says Female Genital Mutilation ... 13 hr Yeah 3
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 14 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,714
Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st 22 hr roper 4
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... Fri uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 20
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,603 • Total comments across all topics: 280,670,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC