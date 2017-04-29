Man facing slew of charges after carjacking in northeast Albuquerque
A woman told police a man, later identified as Adonus Encinias, pointed a gun at her, pushed her down and took her keys and took off in her car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|14 min
|Mister Chix
|63,762
|How About Those Big shots at APS!
|1 hr
|Santa Fe
|12
|Safety Dance
|4 hr
|Women with hats
|6
|Chelsea Clinton Says Female Genital Mutilation ...
|13 hr
|Yeah
|3
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|14 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,714
|Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st
|22 hr
|roper
|4
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|Fri
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC