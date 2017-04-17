Man charged with girlfriend's murder, APD says
Police say they charged a 32-year-old man with an open count of murder for shooting and killing his girlfriend in northeast Albuquerque Sunday. Officers arrested Scott Wade Bachicha for the shooting death of Mindy Stuart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|NMMale
|817
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|11 hr
|xray45
|5
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|Sun
|CONCHA PENA
|9
|Concha Pena has been registered
|Sun
|CONCHA PENA
|7
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,673
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,722
|Safety Dance
|Sat
|Men Without Hats
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC