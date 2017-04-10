Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocacy; patterns raise suspicious motive
Some call it disability advocacy, others call it a shakedown. A Santa Fe attorney has filed a hundred lawsuits against Albuquerque businesses in a period of two months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,719
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|new parrot
|114,670
|4/20 smoke out at roosevelt park (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|CallousOneToo
|147
|Effingbar, Albuquerque
|13 hr
|are you
|5
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|14 hr
|Drain
|79
|Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant
|17 hr
|Lol
|7
|Build Wall - Pay for Wall
|Thu
|what
|12
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC