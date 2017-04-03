Lawsuit aims to stop sick leave for a...

Lawsuit aims to stop sick leave for all Albuquerque employees

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A group filed a lawsuit Monday, in an attempt to stop the measure to require businesses to give all employees sick time. It would require employers to provide one hour of sick time for every 30 hours worked, regardless of whether an employee is full time or part time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vote trump 22 min CONCHA PENA 4
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr Mister Chix 114,619
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr new parrot 63,662
Concha Pena has been registered 6 hr CONCHA PENA 1
TRUMP just POed Many More People 10 hr Obama 66
Fart fetish problem 13 hr fart505 1
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... 19 hr Saawya 13
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,086 • Total comments across all topics: 280,032,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC