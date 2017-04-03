Lawsuit aims to stop sick leave for all Albuquerque employees
A group filed a lawsuit Monday, in an attempt to stop the measure to require businesses to give all employees sick time. It would require employers to provide one hour of sick time for every 30 hours worked, regardless of whether an employee is full time or part time.
