Late season winter storm to bring statewide impacts FRI & SAT
FRIDAY: An incoming late season winter storm will bring widespread changes to the state beginning today. Snow levels will start high with spotty to scattered rain showers breaking out late afternoon through this evening.
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chelsea Clinton Says Female Genital Mutilation ...
|1 hr
|Yeah
|3
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,714
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,761
|Safety Dance
|2 hr
|Women Without Hats
|5
|How About Those Big shots at APS!
|5 hr
|Proving
|10
|Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st
|9 hr
|roper
|4
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|Fri
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|20
