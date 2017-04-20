Kristena s Thursday Morning Forecast

Kristena s Thursday Morning Forecast

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

THURSDAY: A cool and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Afternoon sunshine will help warm temperatures above average across western and central NM expect widespread 60s and 70s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 4 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,732
Pocahontas will not run for president 9 hr barnyard 31
vote trump 10 hr Knightkore 21
News Pearce calls for probe over UNM's use of fetal ... 10 hr Knightkore 3
How We the People can defeat Snowflake Leftist ... 10 hr Knightkore 3
President 10 hr Knightkore 3
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 19 hr Piglet Von Chix 114,678
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at April 20 at 3:04PM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,198 • Total comments across all topics: 280,438,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC