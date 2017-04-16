Kristena s Easter Sunday Forecast

Kristena s Easter Sunday Forecast

SUNDAY: A nice but cool start to our Easter with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Although you'll likely need a light sweater or jacket this morning, no need this afternoon! Expect high temperatures to climb well above seasonal normals with the Albuquerque-metro area topping out near 80A .

