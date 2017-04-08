Judge concerned by mana s alleged att...

Judge concerned by mana s alleged attack on his wife

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A judge had strong words today for a man involved in a SWAT situation Thursday night. John Embry is charged with aggravated assault and battery against his wife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Sunday 1 hr Palmer 6
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Mister Chix 63,693
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr Matches 114,648
[email protected] Driver @ Intersection 5 hr It was me 1
Academy Acres Original B.L.O.N.D.E 6 hr Awestruck 1
News Breeder under fire for running 'puppy mill' (Jan '09) 10 hr Debra Buckhorn 230
Build Wall - Pay for Wall 16 hr Steve 8
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,850 • Total comments across all topics: 280,180,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC