Johna s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Enjoy the quiet, warm weather while it lasts. Today will be another nice afternoon to be out and about before the changes move in Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pocahontas will not run for president
|16 min
|Nope
|26
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|new parrot
|63,728
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Piglet Von Chix
|114,678
|Pearce calls for probe over UNM's use of fetal ...
|9 hr
|More
|2
|How We the People can defeat Snowflake Leftist ...
|9 hr
|This
|2
|President
|9 hr
|Old
|2
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|10 hr
|Wow
|85
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC