Johna s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Johna s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Enjoy the quiet, warm weather while it lasts. Today will be another nice afternoon to be out and about before the changes move in Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pocahontas will not run for president 16 min Nope 26
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 6 hr new parrot 63,728
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 6 hr Piglet Von Chix 114,678
News Pearce calls for probe over UNM's use of fetal ... 9 hr More 2
How We the People can defeat Snowflake Leftist ... 9 hr This 2
President 9 hr Old 2
TRUMP just POed Many More People 10 hr Wow 85
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Bernalillo County was issued at April 20 at 5:43AM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,019 • Total comments across all topics: 280,426,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC