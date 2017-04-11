Johna s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Johna s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Moisture will work into the eastern half of the state tonight and Wednesday. At the same time, a weather disturbance will cross over the state, acting as a trigger for a few showers and storms.

